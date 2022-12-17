Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

A CONNECTICUT 401(k) participant wants to know if she should avoid rolling over her 401(k) to an individual retirement account (IRA) because 401(k)s are protected from claims of creditors. If she does a rollover to an IRA, will she lose creditor protection?

That’s a question that is most relevant to individuals who are fearful of being sued. The answer may depend on the state you live in. For example, in my home state, Connecticut, creditor protection extends to both IRAs and 401(k)s. That is not the case in all states.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.