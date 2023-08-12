From time to time, lawyers, accountants and financial professionals serve clients who are terminally ill. The question of end-of-life care can lead to a discussion of “death with dignity,” the concept that terminally ill people have the right to make their own end-of-life decisions, including legally taking medication that can hasten death.

While this is a controversial and difficult subject to bring up, there is reason to do so. Some states provide special laws that offer guidance to physicians. My home state (Connecticut) considered such a law in the last General Assembly session.

Seasoned investment counsel and award-winning columnist and author Julie Jason, JD, LLM, promotes financial literacy and investor protection. Write to her at readers@juliejason.com.