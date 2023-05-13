Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

WHEN THE U.S. government spends more than it collects in revenue, it creates a “deficit,” which the Treasury Department covers by borrowing money when it issues new debt through government securities, according to U.S. Government Accountability Office.

There is a limit to what the Treasury can borrow, known as the “debt ceiling” (or “debt limit”), and that’s the problem that we’re facing today. We reached that limit ($31.4 trillion) on Jan. 19 of this year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

