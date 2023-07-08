You and 1.5 million fellow Americans could be in for a refund. That’s the number of people who need to file their 2019 tax returns before July 17, 2023, in order to get their share of $1.5 billion in 2019 tax refunds. And in some cases, eligibility for that refund may come as a surprise (tinyurl.com/yc5u4nx6).

Why a surprise? You may not have filed a tax return because your earnings were below the tax filing threshold. You may still be eligible for a refund, according to the IRS (tinyurl.com/kmym4psd), based on:

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.