Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IT’S JUST a matter of weeks before the end of the year — and an important — very important — retirement account tax deadline for “owners over age 72” and “inheritors of any age.” Dec. 31 is the deadline for complying with required minimum distribution rules.

Timing is everything. No extensions are available beyond Dec. 31. And penalties for failing to take RMDs from traditional IRAs on time are severe.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.