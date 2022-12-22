IT’S JUST a matter of weeks before the end of the year — and an important — very important — retirement account tax deadline for “owners over age 72” and “inheritors of any age.” Dec. 31 is the deadline for complying with required minimum distribution rules.
Timing is everything. No extensions are available beyond Dec. 31. And penalties for failing to take RMDs from traditional IRAs on time are severe.
Yet delays are not uncommon. As of Nov. 11, Fidelity Investments had an estimated 1.5 million IRA customers still needing to fulfill their RMDs for 2022.
Roughly 1 in 3 of these individuals had not yet taken any 2022 withdrawals to satisfy their RMDs.
Another 27% withdrew some — but not all — of their RMDs for 2022.
Were these individuals waiting for an up market before taking their RMDs?
RMDs for a given year are based on the previous year’s Dec. 31 value of the account. And, unfortunately, the RMD does not adjust downward if the IRA value declines during the RMD year.
And, indeed, values did decline in 2022.
Fidelity Investments’ quarterly reports tell the story. A year ago, the average IRA balance was $135,700 (third quarter of 2021); now it’s $101,900 (third quarter of 2022) (tinyurl.com/mph9v9hf).
The RMD measuring date (Dec. 31, 2021) happened to be close to a market high. The average Fidelity IRA account balance was $135,600 on Dec. 31, 2021 (tinyurl.com/y728p7ks).
Think of an “average” 95-year-old with a Dec. 31, 2021, balance of $135,600 whose account is now down to $101,900. His 2022 RMD would be $15,236, or 11.2% of the Dec. 31 value. That’s 15% of its current value.
Using the same figures, a 75-year-old’s 2022 RMD would be $5,512, again irrespective of the current value. That’s 4.1% of the measuring date value and 5.4% of the current value.
The divisor for a 95-year-old under Table III (Uniform Lifetime) is 8.9, whereas someone who is 75 has a divisor of 24.6 (tinyurl.com/yc6tx8dh).
I’ve broken it down below.
First, for the 95-year-old:
IRA value on Dec. 31, 2021: $135,600
Divisor: 8.9
RMD for 2022: $15,236
RMD as a percentage of the IRA’s value on Dec. 31, 2021: 11.2%
IRA value on Sept. 30, 2022: $101,900
RMD as a percentage of the IRA’s value on Sept. 30, 2022: 15%
Now for the 75-year-old:
IRA value on Dec. 31, 2021: $135,600
Divisor: 24.6
RMD for 2022: $5,512
RMD as a percentage of the IRA’s value on Dec. 31, 2021: 4.1%
IRA value on Sept. 30, 2022: $101,900
RMD as a percentage of the IRA’s value on Sept. 30, 2022: 5.4%
If you could predict down years, you would take your RMD in the beginning of the year. The opposite would hold true in an up year — i.e., you’d prefer to wait.
You might be wondering if the RMD can exceed the value of the IRA if investments tank. Yes, hypothetically, that can happen if the IRA holds highly speculative investments that have fallen dramatically during the year.
If that unlikely, but possible, event were to occur, the RMD would “never exceed the entire account balance on the date of distribution,” according to an IRS Q&A (Question 1 at 26 CFR Section 1.401(a)(9)-5 at tinyurl.com/45wfz7rd).
Before leaving this subject, if your IRA’s value has declined this year and you’d like to turn that negative into a positive, consider making a qualified charitable distribution (QCD). Note that since a QCD involves donating IRA money to charity, a QCD won’t help someone who depends on his RMD to pay living expenses.
As the IRS points out, QCDs “offer eligible older Americans a great way to easily give to charity before the end of the year” (tinyurl.com/nhaan5ys).
The QCD allows you to donate to charity with RMD money; by doing that, you avoid an income tax bill on the RMD. There are special rules that need to be followed to qualify for a QCD. Plus, if your RMD is greater than $100,000, only $100,000 is tax-free. By the way, anyone over 70½ can do a QCD, even though there are no RMDs for owners of IRAs until age 72.
If you haven’t taken 2022 RMD action yet, now is the time. Don’t delay. And, next year, start earlier.
For more information on QCDs, see IRS Publication 590-B at tinyurl.com/yc6tx8dh. With all of this, consult with your tax adviser before taking any action.
Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.