Knowledge can make a difference, one that is highlighted as part of the FINRA Foundation's recently released National Financial Capability Study (NFCS), titled "Investors in the United States: The Changing Landscape" (tinyurl.com/ymsnak63). The report, which includes the 2021 Investor Survey, is done every three years. FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, regulates the U.S. brokerage industry.
One-half of the survey respondents had more than 10 years of experience as investors. About a quarter had two to 10 years of experience. The remainder had less than two years of experience.
When tested about very basic knowledge of investment principles (an 11-point quiz), FINRA found that knowledge was lacking, even with investors with more than 10 years of experience.
The survey found that, on average, respondents answered 4.7 of the 10 questions correctly. Yes, only 4.7 questions out of 10.
For younger investors (18 to 34) and those who had less than two years of investing experience, the number of incorrect answers either equaled or exceeded the number of correct answers -- something that did not occur with the older age groups and the groups with more investing experience. ("Don't know" also was a possible answer.)
The highest percentage of correct answers overall involved a stock definition question and a question about riskier investments tending to provide higher returns over time, each of which 73% got correct. A question about buying on margin scored the lowest (23% answered correctly).
Despite low quiz scores, 64% of investors overall rated themselves at the top end (5 to 7 on a 7-point scale) when it came to their own knowledge.
By the way, at this point, you may be hankering to try out your knowledge of basic investment concepts. If you are, here's how: Go to tinyurl.com/md7azm73 and let me know how you did (email me at readers@juliejason.com).
While the top motivation for nearly all investors in the survey was to make money over the long term (96%), younger people were more likely to "engage in riskier investment behaviors." For investors under the age of 35, 36% of them reported trading options, while 21% of the age group 35 to 54 and 8% of those 55 and older did the same.
When it came to a willingness to take substantial financial risks with an expectation of earning substantial returns, only 5% of those who had been investing 10 or more years were willing to do so, a much lower result than those who had been investing two to 10 years (20%) or less than two years (19%).
Thirty-nine percent of those with less than two years of investing experience expected their portfolio to perform better than the market as a whole, compared with 30% of those with two to 10 years of experience, and 23% of those with 10 or more years of experience.
Cryptocurrencies have had a volatile year-plus, with bitcoin dropping 76% from its November 2021 high. The survey, which was conducted between July and December of 2021, found that 71% of those 55 and older considered cryptocurrencies to be "extremely or very risky," while only 42% of those 18 to 34 said the same. It would be interesting to survey their view of cryptocurrencies now.
Investing without a solid foundation is never a good idea. I encourage you to go to FINRA's educational website at tinyurl.com/yc7hhwy3. It's worth a visit.
Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.