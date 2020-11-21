Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

WHEN the investing apps Robinhood, Acorns and Stash came on the scene, a new type of saver emerged, one who could save money when making purchases (a microsaver). Then came the microinvestor, a saver who could buy small-dollar amounts of shares of stocks.

Microinvesting enables the purchase of less than a full share of a stock. Someone who had only $50 to invest could purchase a fraction of a share of, say, Apple, even though a full share costs more (about $119, as of the close on Nov. 12).

Saturday, November 21, 2020