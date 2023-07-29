Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

Required minimum distribution, or RMD, rules continue to evolve.

The “final” RMD regulations that practitioners have been waiting for since the passage of the SECURE Act in December 2019 are still in the works.

Seasoned investment counsel and award-winning columnist and author Julie Jason, JD, LLM, promotes financial literacy and investor protection. Write to her at readers@juliejason.com.