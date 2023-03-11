Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IF YOU are concerned about identity theft, you might be interested in an IRS program that protects your identity when you file your tax return.

The IRS Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) is a six-digit number that prevents someone from filing a paper or an electronic tax return using your identification (Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number — ITIN).

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.