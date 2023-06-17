Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

DO YOU use a payment app to transfer money or pay bills? Seventy-six percent of Americans do, according to one study. And, if you focus on young adults ages 18 to 29, the percentage is even higher at 85%, according to a 2022 survey by Consumer Reports.

PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Meta Pay are some of the big players in payment apps.

