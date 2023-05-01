Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

If you have already filed your tax return, you may think you can put off thinking about taxes until next year. Maybe not.

This is the perfect time to review your paycheck and how much is withheld for taxes. Too little withheld means that you'll need to write a check to the U.S. Treasury at tax time. Too much withheld means that you will get a refund -- but it's not always a good idea to manage tax withholding this way.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.