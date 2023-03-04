Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IF YOU are a parent or grandparent, how important is it to you to be a positive influence in the lives of young ones when it comes to personal finances?

Financial literacy experts tell us that Americans don’t have basic financial literacy skills. Is there something you can do with your children (or grandchildren) to help them learn sound financial decision-making?

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.