Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

In celebration of National 401(k) Day (Sept. 8), I’ll put on my financial literacy hat and offer some advice. Everyone who works for a company offering a 401(k) needs to sign up — yes, everyone.

Far too many eligible employees are left out. CNBC’s Your Money Survey confirmed that 41% of 2,700 people surveyed in August did not contribute any money to a 401(k) or an employer-sponsored plan. Everyone should contribute. And everyone who does participate needs to learn how to maximize the leverage that 401(k)s offer — especially if the plan offers an employer match.

Seasoned investment counsel and award-winning columnist and author Julie Jason, JD, LLM, promotes financial literacy and investor protection. Write to her at readers@juliejason.com.