DID YOU know that a qualified charitable distribution can not only limit your tax liability for a required minimum distribution, but it also can provide a life income plan?

QCDs, which came into existence as part of the Pension Protection Act of 2006, provide a way for IRA owners who are charitably inclined to use part or all of their required minimum distributions (RMDs) — up to $100,000 per year — to avoid being taxed on the RMD when donating to a qualified charity. You can see if a charity qualifies by using the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search Tool.

