To follow up last week’s column on wills, here are a few more considerations to keep in mind as you plan ahead.

If you have an individual retirement account, as tens of millions of U.S. households do (according to the Investment Company Institute — tinyurl.com/mr3czcbv), you had the chance to name a beneficiary. The beneficiary designation form was provided to you by your IRA custodian, the firm that holds your IRA assets. Why is a beneficiary designation important? Because it serves as a “will substitute,” which means it takes the place of your will to transfer your IRA to heirs.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.