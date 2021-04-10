Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

WHEN the IRS changed the filing date for 2020 tax returns (from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021), it also adjusted some other important deadlines. It’s important to note that these deadlines have not been adjusted on the IRS website if you search by topic. Look instead at IRS Notice 2021-21 (tinyurl.com/3fye6bx9).

You have until May 17, 2021, to make 2020 contributions to your individual retirement accounts (IRAs and Roth IRAs), Coverdell education savings accounts (Coverdell ESAs), health savings accounts (HSAs) and Archer Medical Savings Accounts (Archer MSAs).

