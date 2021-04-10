WHEN the IRS changed the filing date for 2020 tax returns (from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021), it also adjusted some other important deadlines. It’s important to note that these deadlines have not been adjusted on the IRS website if you search by topic. Look instead at IRS Notice 2021-21 (tinyurl.com/3fye6bx9).
You have until May 17, 2021, to make 2020 contributions to your individual retirement accounts (IRAs and Roth IRAs), Coverdell education savings accounts (Coverdell ESAs), health savings accounts (HSAs) and Archer Medical Savings Accounts (Archer MSAs).
THE YEAR 2020 saw a greater number of young adults living at home with their parents. In fact, the numbers were greater than the previous record set after the end of the Great Depression in 1940. In July of 2020, 52% of young adults across the country were living at home. At the end of the G…