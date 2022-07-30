Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IN A bear market such as we are experiencing now, you may be looking for bargains to buy. If you’re searching online for “best stocks to buy now,” you’ll find countless offerings. How do you judge the postings?

Before going any further, any article about “stocks to buy” is merely a starting point for further research, nothing else. Never assume more than that.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.