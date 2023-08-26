If you are a regular reader, you’ll know that when I discuss IRAs or 401(k)s or taxes generally, I’ll remind you that you need to review your situation with your tax adviser. It’s hard to generalize about taxes, since your tax return is unique to you. Plus, tax rules continue to change.

For example, for as long as I can recall, I’ve been warning you about the excise tax (penalty) on insufficient required minimum distributions, or RMDs. That’s the tax that penalizes you if you don’t withdraw the proper amount each year from your tax-deferred retirement accounts after you reach a certain age — or if you inherit a retirement account at any age.

