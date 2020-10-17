Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IN 2016, Congress made permanent the QCD, or qualified charitable distribution, for people at least 70½ years old who wanted to benefit charities. The charity had to be qualified, and there were other requirements to effect the QCD properly, as set out in IRS Publication 590-B.

The QCD allowed charitably inclined IRA owners to direct all or part of their required minimum distribution (RMD) to the charity (up to $100,000) without triggering an income tax on the withdrawal.

