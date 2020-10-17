Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
IN 2016, Congress made permanent the QCD, or qualified charitable distribution, for people at least 70½ years old who wanted to benefit charities. The charity had to be qualified, and there were other requirements to effect the QCD properly, as set out in IRS Publication 590-B.
The QCD allowed charitably inclined IRA owners to direct all or part of their required minimum distribution (RMD) to the charity (up to $100,000) without triggering an income tax on the withdrawal.
New Hampshire’s lawsuit over Massachusetts’ taxation of Granite State telecommuters’ income during the pandemic could be frustrated if it can’t prove lost revenue from the Bay State decision, a legal expert said.
LIKE all businesses, McLane Middleton has had to adapt to the pandemic. Many attorneys work from home rather than at the law firm’s offices, which include its headquarters on the 10th floor at 900 Elm St.