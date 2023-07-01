THE SUBJECT of QCDs is on readers’ minds.

As a reminder, a qualified charitable distribution is a way to donate to charity that is available only to IRA owners who are age 70½ (repeat, age 70½) or older. When QCD rules are followed (see my blog at tinyurl.com/mw42ppcf), the withdrawal does not count as income at tax time.

