Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

THE HOLIDAY SEASON is a time for giving to charity.

It turns out that individuals make the greatest impact when it comes to charitable donations. In 2021, individuals contributed $326.87 billion to charity, accounting for 67.4% of total charitable contributions, according to Giving USA’s 2022 Annual Report on Philanthropy (tinyurl.com/3zw8n399).

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.