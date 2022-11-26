THE HOLIDAY SEASON is a time for giving to charity.
It turns out that individuals make the greatest impact when it comes to charitable donations. In 2021, individuals contributed $326.87 billion to charity, accounting for 67.4% of total charitable contributions, according to Giving USA’s 2022 Annual Report on Philanthropy (tinyurl.com/3zw8n399).
Foundations accounted for $90.88 billion (18.7% of the total), bequests $46.01 billion (9.4%) and corporations $21.08 billion (4.3%).
If your family is new to charitable gifting, the Christmas holiday season offers the perfect opportunity to talk about causes, from helping war-torn communities in places such as Ukraine to cancer research, local hospitals and injured military personnel, just to name a few. To do some research, a useful tool might be Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org), a charity evaluator.
Those discussions will prepare you and your family for Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29 this year). Giving Tuesday “was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good,” according to the nonprofit GivingTuesday (GivingTuesday.org).
Last year, 35 million adults took part in Giving Tuesday 2021, raising $2.7 billion for good causes, according to GivingTuesday Data Commons, a research collaboration between 300-plus organizations and 50-plus global data labs focused on uncovering new trends and insights on giving and generosity (tinyurl.com/452ar6xf).
Donations are not only beneficial to charities, but may help the donor taxwise as well if the recipient is a “qualified charitable organization.”
Look at “Organizations That Qualify To Receive Deductible Contributions” in IRS Publication 526, “Charitable Contributions” (tinyurl.com/4maj2wdp), for definitions and examples (churches, nonprofit charitable organization, nonprofit hospitals and medical research organizations, and the like).
Use the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search Tool (tinyurl.com/2p92rkjn) to search by an organization’s name or Employer Identification Number. The IRS does note that the tool doesn’t list some organizations that may be eligible for tax-deductible donations, such as churches and governmental entities. Also, donations to donor-advised funds, charitable remainder trusts and most private foundations are generally not tax-deductible.
To get a sense of how a contribution might affect your taxes, invest “12 minutes” in a tool called the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant at tinyurl.com/48ucx2pv. Although the tool is not updated for 2022 taxes just yet, running the 2021 tool is helpful to get a general sense of how deductions work.
However, be aware that you will need to rely on your tax lawyer or accountant for the 2022 bottom-line conclusion. That is, two items will need to be updated for 2022. The deduction for non-itemizers (9 out of 10 taxpayers don’t itemize deductions) was due to expire in 2021. That is, in 2021, non-itemizers could deduct $300 ($600 for married filing jointly), without itemizing. One question remains: will that deduction be available for 2022? In addition, will itemizers be able to deduct 100% (instead of 60%) for cash gifts to charity? Both of these deductions were created by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act in 2020 and extended to the end of 2021 by the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 (tinyurl.com/5yw652mz).
If you are age 70 1/2 or older, you are eligible to make a qualified charitable distribution (QCD) from your individual retirement account (IRA). The distribution can count toward your required minimum distribution (which begins at age 72). The maximum amount that you can exclude from income for a QCD is $100,000 annually.
Be sure to consult with your tax adviser before doing a QCD, and read IRS Publication 590-B (tinyurl.com/494r227w).
While donating to charity is a good way to begin the holiday season, there are also non-financial ways to help others as well. GivingTuesday.org has a blog suggesting 50 ways to give — with a number of options involving family, friends and neighbors (tinyurl.com/4nk6mns2). That sounds like an ideal start to GIVING at Thanksgiving.