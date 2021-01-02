Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

THE IMPORTANCE of having savings certainly has been brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people found themselves living on, and often exhausting, their emergency savings due to illness or job loss.

For example, a study released in September (tinyurl.com/y6k52dkm) by SimplyWise, a technology company that offers resources related to retirement and Social Security, found that 45% of workers who were furloughed or unemployed due to the pandemic could not last a month living off their savings, with 26% saying they could not make it two weeks.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is an author and personal portfolio manager at Jackson, Grant of Stamford, Conn. She welcomes questions and comments at readers@juliejason.com.

Saturday, January 02, 2021
Friday, January 01, 2021