THE IMPORTANCE of having savings certainly has been brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people found themselves living on, and often exhausting, their emergency savings due to illness or job loss.
For example, a study released in September (tinyurl.com/y6k52dkm) by SimplyWise, a technology company that offers resources related to retirement and Social Security, found that 45% of workers who were furloughed or unemployed due to the pandemic could not last a month living off their savings, with 26% saying they could not make it two weeks.
THE IMPORTANCE of having savings certainly has been brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people found themselves living on, and often exhausting, their emergency savings due to illness or job loss.
Few of us will look back on the year 2020 with any relish. Despite its many challenges, the past year has proven how essential cars, trucks and SUVs have become in modern life. They are our escape machines, able to make us forget about our worries as we indulge our passion for the joy of the…