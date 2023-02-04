Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

In my practice as investment counsel to high-net-worth families, one of my roles is to help clients plan for family and charitable legacies. That involves integrating financial and estate planning, a subject I’ve written about from time to time. (If you would like a digital download of an article I wrote in connection with “The Discerning Investor,” published by the American Bar Association, here is a link: tinyurl.com/2ujxrwzx.)

Over the years, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t in both large and small estates, and I’m happy to share some insights.

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.