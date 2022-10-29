Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

INFLATION TOPPED 8.2% over the past 12 months through September (tinyurl.com/2hfmxp2s). That’s bad news for consumers, but good news for the roughly 70 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits. On average, Social Security benefits will rise by about $140 per month beginning in January. That’s an increase of 8.7% over 2022’s benefit, which was announced by the Social Security Administration recently. (tinyurl.com/4rk7kz8a).

The 8.7% increase was the largest cost-of-living adjustment since the double-digit increases in 1980 (14.3%) and 1981 (11.2%), when inflation was also high (13.5% in 1980; 10.3% in 1981 — see tinyurl.com/5n87wmzt). As inflation declined in the 1980s, so did the COLA, with a 7.4% increase in 1982, and 3.5% each in 1983 and 1984 (tinyurl.com/54ne8h46).

Julie Jason, JD, LLM, is a personal money manager with Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers Inc. of Stamford, Conn., and an award-winning author. Send questions and comments to readers@juliejason.com.