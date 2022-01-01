This time of year brings with it holiday celebrations, family get-togethers and thoughts of the new year that will soon unfold.
It’s a time of reflection, as there are so many unknowns that face us all, not the least of which is the pandemic. But some certainty is achievable even in these uncertain times, and it all starts with getting organized.
The first thing that comes to mind is taxes. The IRS sent out notices recently about getting ready for the 2022 tax season, encouraging taxpayers to organize their tax-related records to make sure they have the documentation they need.
No matter your tax situation, you’ll benefit from a visit to an IRS website page (tinyurl.com/yrfea3rr) dedicated to helping taxpayers prepare. There you will find suggestions on how to make tax filing easier, as well as details about what’s new for the tax year.
I also recommend an excellent resource for year-end tax planning: Marcum’s “2021 Year-End Tax Planning Strategies for Individuals,” at tinyurl.com/2p8pzuk4. Marcum is a national accounting and advisory firm.
Note that the charitable contribution provision of the CARES Act that allows you to deduct donations even if you don’t itemize has been extended for 2021. That means couples filing jointly can deduct up to a $600 cash donation without itemizing.
RMDs (required minimum distributions) for retirement accounts were suspended for 2020, but not for 2021. If you haven’t taken your RMDs for 2021, you’ll need to act before Dec. 31, 2021.
For investors, the organizational project involves turning inward — to explore your goals and review your investments to make sure you are on track to meeting those goals.
For starters, gather all your paperwork and electronic files related to your investments, so you have a thorough accounting of what your investments are.
Next, a review needs to be centered on where you are in life. For example, in your early working years, the goal should be to accumulate savings for retirement and see growth of investment capital. If you are involved in your employer’s retirement plan, make sure you are maximizing your contributions and qualifying fully for all employer matching funds.
In your later years, heading into retirement, your goals will likely change along with your investments, moving toward providing income to cover expenses in your non-working years and perhaps leaving a legacy. It’s also a time to consider if you need a financial professional to guide your changing portfolio.
Here are some other factors to consider when doing your review:
Account size: While each account you have is important, the size of each one should dictate a different level of review. If you have a $600,000 IRA and a $6,000 taxable account, you likely will need to pay more attention to the IRA.
Taxes: Your personal tax situation will help you determine if you need someone with tax expertise to be part of your review. It might be necessary for you to consider various tax-advantaged strategies, such as a Roth IRA conversion.
Risk: Every investment you have must be assessed for risk in a number of different ways, from liquidity (can I get my money out?), to the potential for success (have you seen the results you expected?), the potential for failure (how much can I lose if the investment goes bad?), and how each investment fits with the other investments in the portfolio (do I have enough diversification in my holdings?).
Measuring results: Are you investing for sustainable growth over the long term (for which a short-term decline might be more acceptable), or are you chasing top performers? Perhaps you are trying to “time” the market for quick success. Each method requires monitoring to ascertain if you are meeting your goals.
Your goals define the road map to where you want to be financially, and your way of investing needs to be aligned. Whether you are on track takes some studying. Now is the perfect time to do that, as one year ends and another begins.