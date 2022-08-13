Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

Has the stock market hit bottom?

Not likely, says Karl Chalupa of Gamma Investment Consulting LLC. Chalupa, who previously worked for the Federal Reserve, ABN Amro Bank, State Street Global Advisors, a $4.5 billion alternative investments firm, and managed his own $400 million quant global macro fund, now presents his views through a new publication called Gamma Macro and Equity Intelligence Reports.

