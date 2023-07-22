Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

DO YOU consider yourself wealthy?

Forty-eight percent of more than 1,000 adults between the ages of 21 and 75 surveyed recently answered “yes” when they were asked if they felt they were wealthy. The Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey, released in June, was conducted online in March 2023 (tinyurl.com/4zzkwsfw).

