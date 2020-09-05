Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
COVID-19 has had an effect on all of our lives, affecting not only health, but also jobs and personal finances. Some people are encountering new challenges, such as being unable to pay bills on time.
A July survey of the pandemic’s financial impact released by TransUnion, one of the three major consumer credit-reporting agencies, showed that concern about being able to pay bills and loans was at 77% for consumers who were financially impacted by the pandemic, rising to 87% for those who had lost their jobs. Credit card bills were the biggest concern of those surveyed, followed by utility bills, mobile phone bills and rent payments.
WASHINGTON — U.S. employment growth slowed further in August, and permanent job losses increased as money from the government started running out, raising doubts on the sustainability of the economy’s recovery from the deep COVID-19 recession.