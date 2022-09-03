Julie Jason's Your Money column sig

IT’S IMPORTANT to focus on legacy issues, as well as the best method for distributing your estate to your heirs.

Let’s start with wills. The majority of Americans don’t have one. According to Caring.com’s 2022 Estate Planning and Wills survey of more than 2,600 American adults (tinyurl.com/5fs4aure), only 33% said they had a will or living trust.

