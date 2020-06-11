Comcast has completed the expansion of its network of all city-certified streets in Rochester, the company announced Thursday.
The expansion provides Rochester residents and businesses another choice for TV, internet, voice, home security and wireless services. The city of more than 30,000 is also served by Atlantic Broadband, which acquired MetroCast Cable Systems for $1.4 billion in 2018.
With the expansion, Comcast is available in 104 communities in the Granite State, where it employs nearly 2,000 people, the company said in a release. Work is also currently underway to further extend Comcast’s network to serve Laconia and Gilford.
Comcast said it has extended its network by nearly 100 miles in in more than 60 New Hampshire communities over the last 18 months to connect new homes and businesses.