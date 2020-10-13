Comcast

Comcast

 DREAMSTIME/TNS

Comcast Corp. on Tuesday launched Comcast RISE, an initiative designed to help small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, especially those owned by minorities.

The program offers grants, marketing and technology upgrades, including media campaigns and connectivity, computer and voice equipment, as well as free marketing insights, the company said.

