Comcast expansion in Laconia, Gilford hits 8,500 homes and businesses Staff report Feb 23, 2022 Comcast says the ongoing expansion of its fiber-based broadband network in Laconia and Gilford has reached nearly 8,500 homes and businesses.The project includes residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps. The company plans to complete the expansion by the end of the year.Mountain View Apartments in Laconia now offers Xfinity services to its residents as part of the current network expansion.Comcast also recently opened a new Xfinity Store in Gilford's Lake Shore Marketplace located at 1458 Lakeshore Road.