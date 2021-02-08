Comcast

A 2004 file image of a Comcast van.

 Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer

Comcast plans to increase the download speed on its Internet Essentials, a program designed for low-income users that offers service for $9.95 a month.

Beginning March 1, the company will double internet download speed to 50 megabits per second and increase the upstream speed to 5 megabits per second for all new and existing customers at no additional cost.

