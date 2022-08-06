Comcast

A 2004 file image of a Comcast van. Comcast shed 10,000 residential internet customers between March and June, and 30,000 more customers fell away in the first weeks of July.

 Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Brian Roberts at Comcast Corp. sealed a deal with Microsoft Corp. mogul Bill Gates in 1997 for $1 billion to modernize Comcast’s cable network for the internet, leading Comcast to sell high-speed broadband to tens of millions of homes, apartments and businesses over the next 25 years.

Quarter after quarter, Comcast added hundreds of thousands of broadband customers — and those high broadband numbers were celebrated with a higher company stock price.