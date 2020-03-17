PHILADELPHIA – Comcast has expanded programs for low-income residents and is offering some services for free in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the next 60 days, Comcast will offer WiFi for free across the country and also is launching other initiatives. Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.
The company is also offering unlimited data to its customers, and suspending disconnects and late fees if customers contact the company and let them know they are unable to pay their bills.
"Our care teams will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions," Comcast said in a release.
Comcast is also offering two months of free service to new Internet Esstentials Customers, a program designed for low-income families that offers internet service for $9.95 a month.The company also increased the speed of the service 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream.
For more information, visit comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/.