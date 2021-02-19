Comcast Corp., which drew heavy criticism for price increases for heavy internet use, has announced it’s delaying the move until next year.
“We recognize that our data plan was new for our customers in the Northeast, and while only a very small percentage of customers need additional data, we are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan,” said spokeswoman Kristen L. Roberts.
Life has changed in so many ways. We no longer think it’s strange when someone wears a face mask, once common only among bank robbers and surgeons. We’ve become accustomed to it, just like we’ve gotten in the habit of buying more things online, even groceries. It’s not merely a matter of avo…