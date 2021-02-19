Comcast

Comcast customers saw their bills rise 3.6% nationwide on average in 2019.

Comcast Corp., which drew heavy criticism for price increases for heavy internet use, has announced it’s delaying the move until next year.

“We recognize that our data plan was new for our customers in the Northeast, and while only a very small percentage of customers need additional data, we are providing them with more time to become familiar with the new plan,” said spokeswoman Kristen L. Roberts.

