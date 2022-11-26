Comedy, drama, and music are driving the success of Laconia's reborn Colonial Theatre

GROWING UP IN Laconia in the 1940s, Ernie Bolduc liked going to the Colonial Theatre on Main Street, but he liked the Gardens Theatre on the west side of the street even more.
With the Gardens Theatre long since closed, Bolduc is one of the biggest boosters of the Colonial.
As municipal leaders hoped, the Colonial has become a catalyst for the economic revitalization of the downtown since the theater reopened as a performance venue in July 2021.
“Every time we come here, it’s plum full no matter what the program is,” said Bolduc, 89, who recently attended an open house at the Colonial with his wife, Elle.
The Colonial’s revival was a long time coming. The 1914 property, which includes commercial space on Main and Canal streets as well as apartments above it, had fallen into disrepair. City leaders targeted the theater as key to the improvement of downtown.
After several unsuccessful attempts to buy the theater, the city of Laconia partnered with the Belknap Economic Development Council to purchase and renovate it in June 2015 and contracted with Lexington, Mass.-based Spectacle Live to manage it.
After a nearly $15 million upgrade, the 750-seat theater opened with seven sold-out shows by comedian Bob Marley.
Those performances were followed by sellouts by Theresa Caputo, Whitney Cummings, Three Dog Night, the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, One Night of Queen, and the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, which is the Colonial’s resident theater company.
In all, the Colonial since it reopened, according to Spectacle Live, has hosted 96 performances – about eight of which the Bolducs attended.
“The acoustics here are like Symphony Hall, and there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Ellie Bolduc said.
Pete Lally, president of Spectacle Live, said his company is pleasantly surprised with how well the theater has been received. The company manages eight municipally owned venues in New England and will also be operating the Nashua Center for the Arts, scheduled to open next year.
Each of the communities where the venues are located hope those venues will drive new economic activity, but nowhere has that drive come as quickly as in Laconia, Lally said.
When the Colonial is hosting a major performance it alerts restaurants like Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits, which is about a quarter mile west of the Colonial, so they can plan accordingly.
While not taking direct credit, Lally said the Colonial has witnessed a surge of business activity around it since reopening. Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, across the street, has doubled in size, and Koung Sushi Mart and Innisfree Bookshop have opened nearby.
Spectacle Live initially believed that the Colonial would primarily serve the summer market of seasonal visitors to Laconia.
“But what I didn’t appreciate was how many people are here year-round,” Lally said.
Both Ernie Bolduc and Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer credit the success of the Colonial to Ed Engler, who was Laconia’s mayor from 2013 to 2019. Engler died of colon cancer on Nov. 5, 2021.
“God bless Ed Engler. Were it not for Ed Engler this would not have taken place,” Bolduc said.
The performance space in the theater is named the Edward J. Engler Auditorium.
Hosmer, who succeeded Engler as mayor, said Engler overcame “many impediments to get this project off the ground, and Ed believed in it.”
“Ed had a vision of investing in the Colonial Theatre and referred to it as a public amenity, that, like dropping a pebble in a pond, would have an economic ripple effect on Main Street,” Hosmer said.
From the city’s perspective, COVID-19 was a good thing for the redevelopment of the Colonial, Hosmer said, because it allowed work to continue — no artists were touring in the early days of the pandemic, he pointed out — and gave the city time to find a company to run it.
Spectacle Live has a five-year contract with Laconia to manage the Colonial, of which it is the primary tenant, with the city receiving a share of concession revenues. Hosmer and Lally said Spectacle Live is already nearing profitability on its investment in the Colonial. Show prices are in the $30 to $100 range.
The redevelopment of the Colonial prompted Rusty McLear, who created and later sold the Inn at Mills Falls complex in Meredith, to renovate and transform nine apartments in the Colonial building into condominiums, said Hosmer, who with his wife Donna, resides there.
The Colonial is acting as the economic driver that it was hoped it would be, said Hosmer, and that fact “is one of the reasons my wife and I decided to live in the downtown.”