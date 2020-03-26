Comic shop owners in New Hampshire have already seen sales decline in recent weeks due to social distancing and restrictions against gaming events, but the industry is now bracing for uncharted waters after Diamond Comic Distributors, the market’s largest distributor of comics announced last it will no longer be shipping new comics from publishers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was scary but not unexpected or unwelcomed," said Scott Proulx, co-owner of Double Midnight Comics in Manchester and Concord. “Because of this we’ve had our sales cut back.”
Proulx said their stores were first hit by the restrictions that put an end to their weekly gaming events that took place in the function room in the back of the store. Then regular comics sales declined as people began to take social distancing to heart.
They’ve saved in overhead by cutting store hours and laying off six part-time workers, whom Proulx said he still considers an integral part of their team. “They know that when this is over they are welcome back."
Now, with the Diamond distribution stoppage, Proulx said they expect sales to decrease even more, as they won’t have any new inventory to drive sales after this week.
Generally, stores sell all new releases on Wednesdays, but Diamond allowed retailers to sell books a day early this week. Next week, there won’t be any new shipments.
Diamond says that while it won’t ship new books from publishers to its warehouse, where it sorts and sends orders to retailers across the country, it will still be able to ship orders to stores from its existing inventory.
It’s unclear what this will mean for retailers. Proulx said they had planned on keeping the store open for at least the next few weeks and playing it by ear, though they will have locked their doors from the public by the end of the day Friday per Gov. Sununu’s stay-at-home order.
In the meantime, they will continue to offer shipping for a flat $5 fee, curbside and are looking into home delivery.
Proulx said they plan on showcasing their large inventory of trade paperbacks (compilations of monthly issues) and graphic novels.
They are also keeping up with online sales through eBay and TCG Player, a site for selling trading cards.
But not all comic stores are created with the same customer base or diversity of products.
“We’re an interesting juxtaposition to Double Midnight, because we’re on the opposite side of the spectrum. We’re the small of the small,” said Joe Bills, owner of Escape Hatch Books in Jaffrey.
He said they probably see about as many customers in a week as Double Midnight sees in a day, but they have also seen a drop in sales. Comics are down about 30 percent and overall stores sales are down more than 50 percent, he said.
Bills said he and his brother Fred run the store and don’t have any employees, so they thankfully didn’t have to lay anyone off. But they have reduced the store’s hours significantly.
This past week, they were open only Wednesday and Saturday. Moving forward, he was considering being open only on Saturdays, before the stay-at-home order changed that.
“For us, I think we have some very strong community of fans and some great supporters, but the big question is what we can turn that into and whether that will be enough,” Bill said.
Still, Bills said they are struggling to find ways to make the days they are open seem special enough to drive sales, while striking a balance to keep foot traffic low.
“It feels like we’re kind of just caught in a loop,” Bills said.
He said they’ve been doing curbside delivery, but while they are open to shipping, they haven’t figured out how to ensure it’s profitable.
And he said it’s unclear if he should be making initial Diamond orders now for books that would normally be out in May. He has contacted the company but hasn’t heard back yet.
Even still, he wouldn’t know what to base his ordering off of, given the uncertainty around demand, supply and exactly what the industry is going to look like after all this is over, he said.
“We’re playing it very much by ear,” Bills said.
Proulx said some independent publishers are trying to ease the pain on retailers by allowing for direct shipping to stores, or in some cases direct to customers with a kickback equal to the normal 50 percent retail cut to whichever retailer the customer identifies as their local shop.
No. 3 publisher Image Comics and some smaller publishing companies have allowed retailers to return book orders, and while Image publisher Eric Stephenson called on other big publishers to follow suit in an open letter, big two publishers Marvel and DC have been mum on the subject.
“That’s all potentially helpful but the landscape is shifting so quickly … that was before Diamond announced that we wouldn’t have anything to return,” Bills said.
Ralph DiBernardo, the owner of Jetpack Comics and Games in Rochester said about 85 to 90 percent of his comic sales are for Marvel and DC titles, so any relief from smaller publishers aren’t likely to make a noticeable dent.
Still, DiBernardo said his store wasn’t as hard hit as some others who rely more heavily on gaming and public events.
“We are not as event oriented as some other shops are. We are more product oriented,” DiBernardo said. “That was never our bread and butter.”
So far, he said they haven’t had to make any staff cut-backs, but expects some hours will begin to get cut next week when they shorten their store hours.
Two weeks ago, store sales were up by 15 percent compared to the previous week, last week they were down 25 percent, and this week DiBernardo projects sales will be down 35 percent.
That’s despite having a record sales day on Wednesday. He said much of that traffic was due to customers turning out to show their support, but also because it was seen as the last day featuring new comics for some time to come in light of the Diamond announcement.
The next day, he had only three customers walk through the door by mid-day.
Still, DiBernardo is confident he will be able to hold the business steady with selling board games and a large inventory of trade paperbacks and hardcovers. He estimates he has about 10,000 books in his inventory.
He said it’s their intention to still offer home delivery but they are pushing for more mail orders.
While the Diamond stoppage puts the industry at a near standstill, Proulx said it makes sense given that half of the comic shops in the nation are already closed due to shelter-in-place orders in states like California and New York.
In this time of uncertainty, DiBernardo said one good thing is that all the business owners in the industry talk to one another.
“Luckily, in our business, all of our peers are really good about sharing information,” DiBernardo said.
Proulx, DiBernardo and Bills all said they are considering applying for a Small Business Administration disaster loan.
“I don’t carry any debt on my company, and it bums me out to have to do this,” DiBernardo said. “But if I can get an SBA loan, I can pay my employees for a while longer.”
Usually the annual Free Comic Book Day event is held on the first Saturday of May. Even before the governor’s orders, comic stores had postponed their events to the summer.
In the hopes of providing some relief for retailers, small indie publishers are coming up with new programs.
Mad Cave Studios started a fundraiser to create a comic shop relief fund on GoFundMe, which is up to over $11,000 of its $100,000 goal.
Vault Comics is rewarding customers for buying comic shop gift cards by sending them advanced digital copies of their newest comic titles, which are now postponed for regular release.
Black Mask is sending books to customers by mail order, but ensuring retailers still get 50 percent of the sales when customers write the name of their local shop in the “special instructions.”