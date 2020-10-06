According to Department of Labor information, the Sept. 10 advance unadjusted number of people claiming unemployment insurance benefits in state programs totaled 13,197,059. A lot of you are contending with the financial hardships of job loss plus the emotional turmoil it causes, but you need to move forward.

Psychology Today wants you to know that you’ll bounce back best if your first step is to let it all out. They suggest you talk or write about it. Have a good cry. Lick your wounds. Accept hugs. Then you’re ready to deal with today’s challenges and search for a new job.

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.

