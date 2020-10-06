Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
According to Department of Labor information, the Sept. 10 advance unadjusted number of people claiming unemployment insurance benefits in state programs totaled 13,197,059. A lot of you are contending with the financial hardships of job loss plus the emotional turmoil it causes, but you need to move forward.
Psychology Today wants you to know that you’ll bounce back best if your first step is to let it all out. They suggest you talk or write about it. Have a good cry. Lick your wounds. Accept hugs. Then you’re ready to deal with today’s challenges and search for a new job.
Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
CONCORD — Operators of live music, theater and sporting venues that are closed or face mounting losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a new $12 million state aid program created with federal money, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday.