The pandemic era of greedflation in the grocery section is finally ending.

Consumers are fed up and showing it after two years of absorbing spiraling prices as retailers and food suppliers passed on the costs -- and then some -- of supply chain disruptions and rising commodities.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.