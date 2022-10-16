Credit cards

The average rate for a new credit card is more than 20%, based on a review by LendingTree of about 200 card offers from banks and credit unions.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Now is not a good time to be running up the balance on your credit card.

Interest rates are climbing. The average rate for a new card is more than 20%, based on a review by LendingTree of about 200 card offers from banks and credit unions. For the past several years, card rates for those carrying balances had hovered around 16%.

