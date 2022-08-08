GT Advanced Technologies

GT Advanced Technologies moved to a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Hudson in 2018. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2016 as a private company.

 RYAN LESSARD/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT

The owners of a high-tech factory in Hudson that manufactures a key material needed to improve the efficiency of electric vehicles will celebrate the facility’s expansion Thursday with a visit from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo, a former governor of Rhode Island, is scheduled to appear at Sagamore Industrial Park, where the Phoenix-based company onsemi has been expanding the creation of silicon carbide materials following its acquisition of GTAT Technologies last year.