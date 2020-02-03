MANCHESTER -- A Dunkin’ franchisee hopes to further develop the property on Hanover Street with a three-unit commercial building.
The lot has been vacant since a fire destroyed T.R. Brennan’s restaurant on Christmas Day 2007. Angelo's preceded T.R. Brennan’s as the restaurant on the site.
While no tenants have been named, the proposed 4,800-square-foot building at 1045 Hanover St. would include a “general retail” space, a restaurant and a bank or financial institution, according to the planning board application.
The plan will be presented to the planning board Thursday night.
“The proposed retail building at 1045 Hanover St. is appropriate to the surrounding neighborhood because there are multiple commercial uses in the immediate vicinity on Hanover and Page streets,” wrote Christopher R. Rice, a senior project manager at TFMoran Inc. “The proposed project is a similar scale to other businesses in the area and will not detract from the surrounding neighborhood.”
The traffic from the project is expected to generate 16 new trips during the morning peak hour and 33 new trips during the evening peak hour.
“This is less than 2% of the current peak hour traffic on Hanover Street, or about one new trip every two to three minutes,” wrote Robert Duval, a chief engineer with TFMoran, in a traffic memo.
Duval said there should be “no significant negative traffic impacts” caused by the project.
The existing Dunkin’ includes 38 parking spaces in two lots to the west of the building. The new project will bring an additional 21 parking spaces, according to the application.
In June, the zoning board approved variances for six different uses: general retail, restaurant, bank, medical office, gym and salon.
The franchise owner, Gus Scrivanos of NGP Management LLC in North Reading, Mass., and his family operate more than 120 Dunkin’ locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, including several in Manchester. The Dunkin’ on Hanover Street opened in 2011.