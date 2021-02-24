The closure of virtually all Massachusetts state waters to commercial lobstering will commence on March 5 and run at least until May 1 as the central element in the state's enhanced protection measures for North Atlantic right whales.

The closure initially is set to extend to May 15, but the state Division of Marine Fisheries retains the discretion to reopen all or portions of the closure after May 1 if it determines right whales no longer are present in state waters.

