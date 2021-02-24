The closure of virtually all Massachusetts state waters to commercial lobstering will commence on March 5 and run at least until May 1 as the central element in the state's enhanced protection measures for North Atlantic right whales.
The closure initially is set to extend to May 15, but the state Division of Marine Fisheries retains the discretion to reopen all or portions of the closure after May 1 if it determines right whales no longer are present in state waters.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan will testify at a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday to highlight the importance of investing in roadway infrastructure projects across New Hampshire and the country.
If the sale of the LRGHealthcare hospitals to Concord Hospital were to fall through, Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital could close within two months, a hospital official said during a Department of Justice hearing on Tuesday.