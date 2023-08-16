Commercial suites, 73 apartments planned for Route 28 Bypass in Hooksett By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Land to be developed in Hooksett Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader This land at 214 Londonderry Turnpike is set to be developed into commercial suites and apartments Show more Show less Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader This land at 214 Londonderry Turnpike is set to be developed into commercial suites and apartments DUBAY GROUP A picture of the site plan fro 214 Londonderry Turnpike Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Plans are in the works to build commercial suites and 72 residential units on 25 acres off the Route 28 Bypass in Hooksett.Well-known real estate developer David Scarpetti has owned the land at 214 Londonderry Turnpike for more than two decades.The vacant land is next to The Barking Dog boarding service.The plans will continue to be heard before the planning board at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Hooksett Town Hall.Scarpetti received a variance from the zoning board of adjustment to build up to 72 units on the property.The commercial development will be known as Chester Woods Commercial Suites and the residential side as City to Mountain Estates.The residential development calls for three buildings with 24 units each, according to the plans.Several residents of Marigold Way and member of Autumn Frost Association are worried about losing their view from the hill and light pollution, according to meeting minutes.“We just spent tens of thousands of dollars to build our dream backyard and now we get to see these buildings,” Jennifer Moylan of Marigold Way told the planning board.The commercial development will consist of five buildings with a varying number of suites, also known as contractor bays.“There is a lot of flexibility in the use,” said Doug MacGuire of the Dubay Group, Inc.Scarpetti said Marigold Way was also originally zoned commercial.He told the board the new apartments would be “a good transition instead of commercial where you would have more noise.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Elon Musk's X is throttling traffic to websites he dislikes Commercial suites, 73 apartments planned for Route 28 Bypass in Hooksett +2 Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act on first anniversary Londonderry reaches deal with New Balance for new factory +2 NH sets July unemployment low Strong retail sales underscore economy's resilience Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTuscan Village developer: Whole Foods to come if more apartments approvedCasino planned for Pheasant Lane Mall gets mixed reviewsAvelo adds more Manchester flights in time for holidaysLondonderry reaches deal with New Balance for new factoryMOMS Jericho Powersports to expand; Ya Mas Greek Taverna relocates to SalemBIA names Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage award winnersClosing the Deal: A lesson in leadership from Taylor SwiftWildlife Sport Outfitters in Manchester up for sale; Friendly Red’s Tavern continues to expandNH sets July unemployment lowState looks to sell historic General Sullivan Bridge structure ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.