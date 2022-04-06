An aldermanic committee is recommending a third year of expanded outdoor dining in downtown Manchester — this time at a cost to local businesses.
For the last two summers, Manchester aldermen voted to join communities across New Hampshire in offering the outdoor dining option to businesses struggling in the pandemic.
Similar measures met with success in other New England communities, including Nashua and Portsmouth, Portland, Maine, and Boston’s North End.
On Tuesday, members of the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic heard a request from Manchester Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka for a third year of the expanded street seating program, to run from May 1 through Oct. 31.
In 2020 and 2021, the city offered expanded seating at no cost to businesses, but Nazaka said with the emergency order lifted, inside dining at full capacity, and the city’s loss in parking revenues, “there is no justification to continuing offering this program at no cost.”
If the full board approves, businesses interested in participating in the program would be charged $420 per space for the six-month season.
“We took into consideration the last two years this was offered at no cost to businesses looking to participate,” said Nazaka. “They were trying to deal with the stay-at-home order and that was key in the success of a lot of those businesses. Now there is no logical way we could justify offering it for free. Expanding onto public property in other communities is now being a little more carefully assessed. I would like it to be free, but in conversations with other departments there was no way to justify that.”
City parking manager Denise Boutilier said the $420 figure for six months’ use of a space represents the average cost for a monthly parking permit in the city, which ranges between $55-$85.
“A parking space generates about $10 a day,” said Boutilier. “If we used that number we would be charging quite a bit of money. We’re not trying to gouge the businesses. We feel there needs to be a fee now, and with the board’s approval the $420 over six months seems reasonable.”
Back in February, Portsmouth City Council members approved fees of $5 per square foot for café area (minimum $1,000) for outdoor dining area on city sidewalks, and $1,500 per city parking space.
Alderman Will Stewart agreed with the reasoning behind charging for spots.
“It’s public property,” said Stewart. “I can certainly understand the last couple of years doing what we did. Giving it away is no good for city taxpayers and anybody else who would be subsidizing this. I think this makes sense.”
Nazaka said conversations she has had with downtown business owners indicate there won’t be as much of an interest in expanded outdoor seating this summer.
“Most of them won’t be seeking expanded outdoor dining,” said Nazaka. “Their kitchen can’t withstand doing full capacity inside seating and expanding into the street. We’ll be seeing much less this year than we have the last couple years.”
Committee members voted 4-1 to recommend the full board approve the proposal, with only Alderman Pat Long opposed.
Businesses will have the opportunity to secure up to three spaces through the same application process through the City Clerk’s Office used the last two years, with applications due April 29.
Manchester officials encourage businesses to apply for the Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) through the Planning and Community Development Department. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events contributing to community health and safety, economic development, and tourism, and officials say the grants can be used “to enhance the parking spaces to add to our vibrant downtown community.”
The proposed timeline for the 2022 expanded outdoor seating, contingent upon approval, is as follows:
• Tuesday, April 19: Final Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval;
• April 19 – April 29: Businesses provide required information to the Clerk’s Office (layout, number of parking spaces, use of barriers or other structures for protection, fees, etc.);
• May 2-3: Highway Department installs jersey barriers where requested; and
• October: Highway Department picks up jersey barriers.