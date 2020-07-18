MANCHESTER — The stone front and mill architecture to the city’s newest gas station on South Willow Street might look familiar.
It’s the same concept as the welcome centers along Interstate 93 in Hooksett. The Common Man Roadside Market & Deli is now open. Customers can grab a bacon bleu burger ($9), chicken avocado sandwich ($10) or a fast-fired margherita pizza ($8 personal, $14 large) made in 120 seconds after filling up their car.
The store, which opens up to an arched ceiling painted like the sky and features reclaimed barn wood, has prompted some to post pictures on social media.
The company’s second smaller-scale location opened in the Queen City last Monday, quickly drawing a steady stream of new customers. The first opened in Plymouth in November.
“Our opening plan was to just take one orange barrel away every hour to fit a few more cars in,” said Brad Pernaw, managing partner. The project started in November well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which only caused minor delays on inspections and delivery of some materials.
Irving had the location under contract when they signed on to develop the former car lot at the corner of Goffs Falls Road. About 25,000 cars drive by each day.
“We thrive on high traffic counts,” Pernaw said.
The 3,500-square-foot building with 12 gas pumps cost about $4 million.
The Common Man isn’t the only brand stepping up its game in the gas station/convenience store industry. Selling freshly made food products at gas stations is a growing trend, said John Dumais, president and CEO of New Hampshire Grocers Association.
“They are looking for something that is more like homemade food, more nutritious and more satisfying as a full meal, especially if you don’t have time to cook,” he said.
Another example of this is Alltown Fresh, which opened at a Sunoco station in Auburn last summer. It features organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives, according to its website.
A growing brand
Common Man already has two more gas stations in the works, but didn’t disclose where they will be built. The immediate goal focuses on opening 10 across the Granite State, with more in the future.
The concept is the brainchild of Alex Ray, Rusty McLear and Pernaw, which teamed up for the Hooksett Welcome Center projects. Ray owns Common Man restaurants, a different division of the company.
The restaurants, event space and music hall under the Common Man brand have had a tougher time adapting to outdoor dining and a reduced capacity.
“We’ve done everything we can to keep our name out in a positive way, because this has been painful for every business,” Ray said. “It still is to tell you the truth.”
The sales loss is of “unbelievable proportion,” Ray said.
“We are still alive and well, and we are going to pull through it,” he said.
Right before the pandemic hit, the company took on projects to expand both north and southbound welcome center buildings and install solar panels.
“We are trying to make something recognizable as you go from location to location,” Pernaw said.
About 25 people work in the Manchester location. Several employees came from the Hooksett locations to run the store. The store incorporated special precautions with its self-serve stations to be safe during the pandemic.
‘Real food, Real fast’
The store offers both grab-and-go items and a full made-to-order menu. Most meals can be made in about five minutes.
“We have a little bit of what everybody is looking for,” said Tracy Martino, retail general manager. “You can get a Hershey bar, but you can also get a gluten free snack to take on the run.”
The company’s tagline is, “Real Food. Real Fast.”
The menu includes full breakfasts, such as the “Fast Lane,” three eggs, toast, home fries and bacon or sausage ($8.50) and signature beverages like the Uncommon Macchiato and Matcha Latte.
The pizza dough comes fresh from ProDough just down the street.
The store also features Common Man products, like iced coffee, beer, cocktail mixes, chips and popcorn. The bakery includes cookies as large as a person’s head.
One corner features a “Beer Cave,” which includes Manchester’s Great North Aleworks signature India pale ale and other craft beers for sale.
Customers are asking about one thing, only offered in Hooksett northbound: Apple cider doughnuts.
“Six months ago, nobody really had free time, everybody is always doing something,” Pernaw said. “What we found was we had this spot where you could get dinner and take it home and it would be really good. It wasn’t what you think you’d get a gas station.”
The store is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the kitchen open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.