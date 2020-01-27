With the Common Man Roadside Market & Deli taking shape at the corner of South Willow Street and Goffs Falls Road, the owners hope to open in early May.
The market, which will include an Irving gas station, is part of a plan to add up to 10 across the state in the coming years.
The concept is the brainchild of Alex Ray, Rusty McLear and Brad Pernaw, the trio behind the design, construction and operation of the welcome centers that opened in 2015.
Irving bought 1805 South Willow St. property — once home to Doc’s White House restaurant in the 1970s and more recently a car sales business — near the Barnes & Noble and teamed up with Common Man to operate it, according to Pernaw, managing partner. The first smaller store opened on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth three months ago.
“We have a vision of a smaller Hooksett. We call it a mini-Hooksett,” he said. “The idea is to combine the made-to-order food program that you would see in Hooksett with our general/convenience store.”
Gas stations across the nation are adding more food services, Pernaw said.
“We have an approach of ‘real food, real fast’ and we’re really proud of that. We’re not microwaving things. Things are made to order,” he said.
Some of the menu items will include a classic burger ($6.50), grilled cheese ($5.50) and salads ($6-$10). One of the breakfast items includes the “Fast Lane,” three eggs, toast, homefries and bacon or sausage patty ($8).
“It is made to order. It’s fresh,” Pernaw said. “It can be healthy if that is what you’re looking for, but it’s fast. You don’t have to spend an hour and half at a restaurant.”
The new building is expected to cost $4 million and will include reclaimed barn wood for its interior decor. The Plymouth location includes a “living room,” complete with sofa, easy chairs, a gas fireplace and a large-screen TV over the mantel.