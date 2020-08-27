MANCHESTER — The Common Man Roadside will open a new location in the Tru by Hilton hotel in the Millyard.
The restaurant chain, which operates the Hooksett welcome centers on Interstate 93, just opened its fourth location on South Willow Street last month. The brand is part of the Common Man restaurant family.
“We’re always looking to expand and grow given the opportunity,” said Brad Pernaw, managing partner of Granite State Hospitality LLC. Its locations in Hooksett, Manchester and Plymouth all include Irving gas stations, which was not considered for the Millyard location.
The Common Man Roadside will have both a 1,600-square-foot cafe and coffee shop as well as a 3,000-square-foot restaurant with both made-to-order and items to go. The restaurant will seat 120 and include a bar and outdoor patio, “enhancing the relaxed, social nature of the hotel,” a news release reads.
“We are going to have a coffee shop with our apple cider donuts that we make out of our Hooksett (northbound) location on one side,” he said during an interview Thursday. “The other side will be a restaurant geared around our food service offerings.”
While the Tru by Hilton includes a bright, modern look, the Common Man will continue its signature “New Hampshire rustic look and feel.” The entrance will face the Merrimack River.
Tru by Hilton, launched in 2016, targets a younger demographic. It plans to open in the fall.
“After many years of planning, we are pleased to welcome The Common Man Roadside to the project,” said developer Peter Flotz, in a statement. “We continue to seek solutions to complement the one of a kind Manchester Millyard experience.”
Pernaw said they looked for high motor vehicle and foot traffic.
"While we are in the midst of an incredibly difficult period for the hospitality industry, specifically restaurants, we do 100% believe this too will pass,” Pernaw said in a statement. “The Millyard area of Manchester is the center of business in New Hampshire and a hotel product has been missing for a long time.”
No opening date has been set for the Common Man Roadside.
“That is 100% due to COVID and just wanting to really make sure we understand all the rules and regulations around social distancing and restricted occupancy,” Pernaw said. “We are really waiting to see how things go this fall.”
More than 2,200 square feet of tenant space at Tru is still available, with potential for dedicated patio space, according to The Chhom Group.