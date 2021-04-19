The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) is now issuing professional badges for student completion statewide.

The badges are portable records of completion and indicators of success that are rendered as digital icons and can be included in resumes and other displays of achievement, said CCNH, which anticipates more than 800 credentials will be given to students who completed programs through the colleges’ Business and Training Centers as part of the first phase.

