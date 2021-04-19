The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) is now issuing professional badges for student completion statewide.
The badges are portable records of completion and indicators of success that are rendered as digital icons and can be included in resumes and other displays of achievement, said CCNH, which anticipates more than 800 credentials will be given to students who completed programs through the colleges’ Business and Training Centers as part of the first phase.
Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss had decided to leave a group that had made a $680 million approach for the owner of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.
OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 21.6% in March compared with the previous month on a surge in multiple urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.
NASHUA — BAE Systems Inc.’s Electronic Systems sector honored 14 top suppliers — including two from New Hampshire and three from Massachusetts — for on-time delivery and quality standards at the fourth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier Symposium ceremony, held virtually last week.